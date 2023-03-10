‘Why just one day?’ Asks Britannia Marie Gold in their new film on Women’s Day

Talking on the creative spiel, Rajesh Ramaswamy, founder, The Script Room said, “Women’s day is unlike other special days. It is a bit different, and has many layers to it. While on one end it is to celebrate the achievements of women, on the other it is also to focus on the issues that they face. It carries different emotions at different ends of the spectrum. Coming to think of it, the day will hold no meaning at all, if the essence of it is not carried forward through the year. It’s this simple observation that led to this idea - The Day After. The equation between the two employees portrayed in the film covers a cross section. And Britannia Marie Gold as a brand has always found meaningful ways of staying connected with this audience. Over the years, the logo has gathered a lot of meaning and fondness with women. We’re so glad that Amit and team took no time to endorse this idea, and supported it wholeheartedly.