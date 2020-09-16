Why touch the switch when you can say, "Alexa, switch on Wipro lights"?

Sanjay Gupta, senior VP and business head, consumer lighting and switches, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, told afaqs! that it (Wipro) wouldn’t have released the ad in normal times, but today, we live in `abnormal’ times. He said that these days, “… We’re really scared of touching anything” and here’s a product which is very relevant now because we could control the light using voice and mobile app (an earlier ad showcased the use of an app to control Wipro lights).