Why you'll survive a Zombie apocalypse with Kia EV

Kia Australia's new campaign for its EV is taking the internet by storm. The ad positions the vehicle as 'Zombie Proof' and showcases its new features, such as Voice Command and Smart Park Assist.

The campaign has three different films centred around the Zombie apocalypse and was strategically released during the Australian Open.

Executed by Innocean Australia, it shows a woman checking her fridge and discovering that she's out of milk. The newspaper clippings stuck on the fridge show that the world has been taken over by Zombies, despite this, the woman ventures out to the supermarket to get some milk. She arrives at the supermarket safely and has evaded the zombies given Kia’s new features that make it a quiet car.

In another film, the same protagonist who has ventured out to get milk is again saved from the zombie attack as she uses Kia EV’s push button to make use of the new Smart Park Assist feature and can get safely inside her car.

The campaign’s third film shows two friends out of drinks and one of them hits the grocery in another Kia EV, and like the earlier films, he too easily navigates through the wrecked town. The man greets the woman from the other campaigns outside the grocery store and after getting the drinks, he puts them into his car's built-in mini fridge. The two of them head back home in their respective Kia EV’s and reach home safely.

Speaking about the campaign, Kia Australia GM of Marketing Dean Norbiato says, “A zombie apocalypse set against sunny Australian suburbia is a unique creative playground to showcase Kia’s EV range in a genuinely entertaining way.”

“We wanted to capture that laid-back Aussie spirit and ingenuity and distinctively showcase the role our range of electric vehicles, and their features, would play in a fantasy zombie world.”