WickedGud’s latest campaign shows kids drinking refined oil and eating chemicals

The films were thoughtfully created in association with the brand’s creative agency, Django Digital. Aashay Shah, Co-founder at Django Digital said, “WickedGüd created an exemplary product that solves a crucial problem. Our aim was not just to educate consumers, but also to entertain them along the way. The three films crafted by Siddhesh Parelkar (Copy Head) discreetly underline the problems with other instant noodles, while in the end, highlighting the benefits of WickedGüd’s newly launched instant noodles.”

The campaign also witnessed a pre-launch exposé film starring the founding team of the brand caught in a sinful act, building curiosity among the viewers.