Wieden & Kennedy India appointed as Agency on Record for Casio G-SHOCK in India

The account will be serviced by Delhi office.
Wieden & Kennedy India has announced its appointment as the official Creative Agency on Record for G-SHOCK in India. G-SHOCK is a renowned global watch brand backed by the spirit of innovation and toughness, retailed in India by Casio India Company, the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer. Their choice of Wieden & Kennedy India stems from the agency's proven track record of delivering creative campaigns that deeply resonate with audiences. The agency's understanding of the Indian market, combined with its ability to craft compelling brand narratives, made it the ideal choice for fulfilling G-SHOCK's creative needs.
"At W+K, we try to design work that makes cultural inroads for our brands, making them an organic part of consumer conversations. A cult brand like G-Shock was built for this kind of work and we can't wait to get started!" said [Shreekant], [Head of Delhi Office] at Wieden & Kennedy India.
"We are delighted to join forces with Wieden & Kennedy India as our Creative Agency on Record," said [Hideki Imai], [Managing Director] at Casio India. "Their creative prowess and strategic insights make them the ideal partner to help us connect with our Indian consumers in meaningful ways. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to further strengthen G-SHOCK's position as the go-to brand for individuals seeking unmatched toughness and style."
With this partnership, watch enthusiasts and consumers can anticipate captivating campaigns and immersive experiences that will amplify G-SHOCK's presence and solidify its position as the leading brand of tough watches with unparalleled fashion sensibilities in India.