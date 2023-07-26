Wieden & Kennedy India appointed as Agency on Record for Casio G-SHOCK in India

Wieden & Kennedy India has announced its appointment as the official Creative Agency on Record for G-SHOCK in India. G-SHOCK is a renowned global watch brand backed by the spirit of innovation and toughness, retailed in India by Casio India Company, the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer. Their choice of Wieden & Kennedy India stems from the agency's proven track record of delivering creative campaigns that deeply resonate with audiences. The agency's understanding of the Indian market, combined with its ability to craft compelling brand narratives, made it the ideal choice for fulfilling G-SHOCK's creative needs.