Wieden + Kennedy India bags mandate for Clove Dental

Shreekant Srinivasan, head of business W+K: Clove is a pioneer and leader in the dental care space in India. And they know that their next phase of growth requires culture building as much as it needs category creation. At Wieden+Kennedy, we love partnering with businesses that are looking to unlock cultural capital. Goes without saying, we are raring to go and together build a brand that ushers in a new age of dental care for India and Indians.