Wieden + Kennedy India bags mandate for Clove Dental

Dental clinic chain - Clove has appointed Wieden + Kennedy India as its creative agency across key business verticals.
The independent creative agency was awarded the mandate without a pitch, on the back of culture-shifting work for brands it has created across a wide spectrum of categories. More than just being a communication partner, Wieden + Kennedy will be collaborating with Clove to unlock business growth through creative interventions across the Clove ecosystem.
This win came soon after Santosh Padhi and Ayesha Ghosh took over the helm of the agency. Shreekant Srinivasan, who recently joined as Head of Business for the Delhi office, will be steering the account.
Amar Singh, Chairman & CEO Clove Dental:
“Driven by Quality and Transparency for our customers we have always hired the best talents in the industry at Clove. We are excited about our partnership with Wieden + Kennedy as we step into our next phase of expansion. It’s a very critical phase in our journey and we are looking forward to this partnership to steer us positively towards the growth path.”
Ayesha Ghosh, President W+K: We're thrilled and grateful to be Clove's partner of choice in their brand building journey. It's impossible to not be infected by the palpable energy that radiates from Amar and the people in charge at Clove. Happily, we too have abundant new energy and hunger waiting to be channelised into something as ambitious as Clove Dental's expansion plans. We're looking forward to creating a strategic brand platform that's compelling enough to hold together the marketing activation plan. Watch this space.
Shreekant Srinivasan, head of business W+K: Clove is a pioneer and leader in the dental care space in India. And they know that their next phase of growth requires culture building as much as it needs category creation. At Wieden+Kennedy, we love partnering with businesses that are looking to unlock cultural capital. Goes without saying, we are raring to go and together build a brand that ushers in a new age of dental care for India and Indians.