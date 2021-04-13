Wife – the answer to Quora’s creative queries

The agency will work towards building more strategies closely with the Quora India team to realise their business and brand objectives, short term and long term.
Wife, a brand management, marketing and creative agency based in Mumbai, has partnered with Quora for their creative mandate and is the answer to all of Quora’s creative, marketing and brand building needs.
Wife bagged the creative mandate for Quora to aid them with ways to elevate the brand in not only traditional but also brand-new and innovative ways. Wife, for the past 6 months, has been collaboratively working on various agency and client outreach communication which includes email marketing, case study content development, design, advertising, merchandise, strategy and more for Quora.
The last of the intellectual properties Quora released – the Q-Ball – was also one of the first pieces of merchandise that Quora has ever released in India. The idea perfectly fit the fundamental novelty of a conventional 8-ball with the primary objective of Quora as a knowledge share platform. The 8-ball was produced, redesigned and branded for Quora and also perfectly aligned to its brand personality and sheer characteristic – that of answering questions, and looking indistinguishably like Quora while at it.
Gurmit Singh, GM APAC at Quora said “The Q-Ball is one instance of a great idea that has the potential to disrupt and be memorable, all wrapped in one package. Great brand fit and the fact that it is interactive is what makes it engaging.”
Neha Mewawalla, Co-founder at Wife, added “Working on a brand like Quora is like a rollercoaster ride. A complete adrenaline rush while at it, many highs, of course challenging considering how high it stands in the market landscape, but completely worth it by the end of every day.”
The agency will work towards building more strategies closely with the Quora India team to realise their business and brand objectives, short term and long term