Wife – the answer to Quora’s creative queries

The last of the intellectual properties Quora released – the Q-Ball – was also one of the first pieces of merchandise that Quora has ever released in India. The idea perfectly fit the fundamental novelty of a conventional 8-ball with the primary objective of Quora as a knowledge share platform. The 8-ball was produced, redesigned and branded for Quora and also perfectly aligned to its brand personality and sheer characteristic – that of answering questions, and looking indistinguishably like Quora while at it.