Wife wins the social media mandate from Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences

Nawaal Fakih, Senior Growth and Brand Building Catalyst at Wife said “Being a luxury brand, Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences has not only a lot to offer tangibly, but it’s the intangible offerings that make it stand out. We, at Wife, strive to reimagine that very experience on all social media platforms as we replicate the aura of the hotel in more ways than one.” Adding to this, Ankur Chaturvedi, co-founder at Wife, said “Brands get more exciting to work with when they get experimental. They then open doors to the ever-changing audience and markets. Grand Hyatt Mumbai, with that very stance of disrupting the industry landscape with reimagined communication, is definitely something to look forward to, not only work upon but also spectate. These are moments that make for iconic milestones in history.