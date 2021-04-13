Wife wins the social media mandate from Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences

The agency is currently carrying out the task of building engaging digital content to upscale the brand presence across social media channels.
Mumbai-based new-age creative agency, Wife, bags social media mandate from Grand Hyatt Mumbai to steer their social media assets such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Google to reach desired outputs. Additionally, Wife also aids them in organized review management and influencer support.
Grand Hyatt Mumbai is a luxury 5-Star hotel with 548 rooms, 110 apartments, four specialty restaurants, wellness facilities, and the largest banquet in the city. They utilize their marketing efforts to showcase their hotel, rooms, restaurants, ambiance, and events with splendid and upscale prestige. The mandate entails building brand recognition while taking into account the brand language and potential customers through their social presence with strategic planning and detailed execution. The agency is currently carrying out the task of building engaging digital content to upscale the brand presence across social media channels. The objective is to increase user engagement and organic growth with interactive content.
Wife conceptualizes, plans, and executes strategically engaging ideas for Grand Hyatt Mumbai to leverage its brand value and effectively communicate its unparalleled dynamism and experience that follows. The brand also crossed 50,000 followers on Instagram alone during its alliance with Wife. Adhering to the brand standards and best practices.
In order to elevate further, Grand Hyatt Mumbai and Wife will collaboratively be implementing new strategies that will steer the social presence of Grand Hyatt Mumbai into newer verticals by integrating bolder and more striking communication along with the Grand Hyatt Mumbai’s opulent and sophisticated brand language to captivate and stimulate a newer, younger audience, a first for a premium hotel in the current industry landscape.
Sonia Paul, head of marketing at Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences said “It has been a great journey so far. The team is young, dedicated, and enthusiastic. Love the creativity, passion, and interest that the entire team contributes towards building the brand presence and engagement for our users. Dynamic and proactive approach along with new initiatives adds to the growth of our brand presence on the social platforms.”
Nawaal Fakih, Senior Growth and Brand Building Catalyst at Wife said “Being a luxury brand, Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences has not only a lot to offer tangibly, but it’s the intangible offerings that make it stand out. We, at Wife, strive to reimagine that very experience on all social media platforms as we replicate the aura of the hotel in more ways than one.” Adding to this, Ankur Chaturvedi, co-founder at Wife, said “Brands get more exciting to work with when they get experimental. They then open doors to the ever-changing audience and markets. Grand Hyatt Mumbai, with that very stance of disrupting the industry landscape with reimagined communication, is definitely something to look forward to, not only work upon but also spectate. These are moments that make for iconic milestones in history.