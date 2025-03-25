Wild Stone revives Kunal with a fresh twist in new campaign

Wild Stone has introduced the Supreme Collection, a new range of four men's perfumes: Hero, Chief, Boss, and King. The fragrances are designed to create a strong presence.

The campaign brings back Kunal, played by Amol Parashar, in a new take on Wild Stone’s well-known storyline. The ad features a twist in the father-daughter-Kunal dynamic, as the father, believing his daughter has moved on, is surprised by Kunal’s return and the familiar fragrance.

“This campaign sharpens our storytelling with subtle throwbacks to our favourite Kunal and reinforces what the Supreme range stands for — confidence, character, and impact. Each fragrance is crafted to define the man who wears it” said Ankit Daga, head- business development, McNROE Consumer Products.

Wild Stone Supreme Collection — Hero, Chief, Boss, and King — is now available in stores and several e-commerce platforms. The campaign is live across TV, digital, and social platforms.