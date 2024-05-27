Wildcraft targets explorers with 'Adventure Ready, Head-To-Toe' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand also announces the launch of its new content IP 'Wildcraft Storyboard'.
Wildcraft, an outdoor brand, introduces its Adventure Ready campaign with its mission to rekindle the “explorer” within every individual. The campaign lies the ethos of being "Ready for Anything," echoing Wildcraft's commitment to empowering every individual to embrace the unknown. It aims to position the brand as the destination for outdoor enthusiasts seeking quality, versatility, and innovation.
"The campaign is more than just a showcase of our “head-to-toe” product solves; it underlines our commitment for everyone to explore the world with confidence. Through a strategic focus on multi-purpose and multi-utilitarian offerings across weather, terrain, and durations – Wildcraft reaffirms its commitment to inspire and equip people “Head-to-Toe," said Siddharth Sood, co-founder, Wildcraft.
On the eve of the campaign, Wildcraft also announces the launch of its new content IP “Wildcraft Storyboard”; envisioned as a “Content Series” to capture the zeitgeist and inner spirit of every backpacker.
The first film in this series, Holi In The Himalayas captures the journey of a solo backpacker who decides to seize the moment and spontaneously boards a bus to Sangla (Himachal Pradesh), fulfilling a long cherished dream of partaking in the unique local Holi celebrations.
The 360-degree campaign will be rolled out pan-India across leading print and digital media starting in May. Stay tuned as Wildcraft's “Adventure Ready, Head-To-Toe” campaign unfolds, igniting a sense of adventure and readiness in every explorer's heart.