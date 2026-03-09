Will Goel TMT's stand outlast Women's Day?

Passing through the alleys and lanes of that India where people are honourable, social mores are sacrosanct, and families love to live in bungalows rather than boxed flats with all the amenities modern India loves, a father single-handedly leads a troupe of band baaja artistes to his son-in-law's home.

Made for Goel TMT, the over three-minute film keeps you wondering, until its final moments, about why the father is doing this — and yet many will accurately guess long before the answer arrives. It is the tale of a father leading a procession to take his daughter back from a physically abusive household.

"The celebration is for taking my daughter back to her home. Because she is my own… and she is no one's wealth. Understood?" the father tells his son-in-law, who stands in the doorway, surprised by the music and the crowd.

The film was not made for Women's Day. It should be watched regardless, not because it says something new about the distance women have traversed, but because it says something true about the distance still remaining. That it needed to be said at all is the point.

That it was said by a brand rather than by civil society or a progressive government is worth pausing on. It is not the first time this has happened. Tata Tea asked Indians to wake up and vote. Dove let real, untouched beauty speak for itself.

Each time, the subtext is the same: the institutions that should be saying these things are not saying them, and brands have moved into the silence. Whether that is an indictment of those institutions or simply a sharp reading of the market by brand strategists is a question worth sitting with. Most likely, it is both.

Which brings us to the harder question. What purpose can a manufacturer of TMT steel bars offer with such a film? It will not move steel. The answer lies in positioning rather than in sales. Most homeowners cannot tell one TMT brand from another and are entirely at the mercy of their civil contractors and engineers.

A film like this does not sell bars. It sells values. And in the bungalow-preferring, honour-bound India this brand is trying to win, values are the only differentiator available.

But there is an irony Goel TMT may not have fully reckoned with. The India it is courting, rooted in social mores, shaped by older codes of honour, closer to the ground realities of smaller cities than to the conversations happening in Mumbai boardrooms, is also the India where a daughter returning home from an abusive marriage is still, in many households, a matter of shame rather than celebration. The brand is making a film for an audience that may not entirely agree with it.

That is either the boldest thing about this campaign, or the thing that will quietly undo it.

Unlike Tata Tea, Goel TMT will find the long game harder. The brand connection to the stand it has taken is thin, and the film arrives in an age of hyper social media and moment marketing, where purpose is celebrated on Tuesday and forgotten by Friday.

For this work to mean something beyond the week it was released, Goel TMT will have to keep saying what it said here, in campaign after campaign, year after year, until the saying becomes the brand.

That is a long road. But the procession has started.