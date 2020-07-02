"... Will temporarily take off Bigo Live from Google Play and App Store...": Bigo Live on its ban

The live-streaming app has released a statement after the government banned it and 58 other apps.
Bigo Live, the live streaming app has announced it will temporarily delist from Google Play and App Store in India. This announcement comes after the Government of India included Bigo Live in the list of 59 banned apps.
On 29 June 2020, the government passed an interim order banning 59 apps, "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.
Bigo Live has released a statement in response to this order: The Government of India issued an interim order on 29 June 2020 to block 59 mobile apps, including Bigo Live. We respect the Indian government's order and will temporarily take off Bigo Live from Google Play and App Store in India until there is further clarity provided on this matter. Bigo Live is under the Singapore-based BIGO Technology and we hold utmost priority to the compliance of all local laws as well as the privacy and security of all our users. We will be working closely with the Indian government under the local legal framework.
The list of banned apps include the likes of TikTok, Helo, UC Browser, Club Factory, WeChat, CamScanner and Clean Master.