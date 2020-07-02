"... Will temporarily take off Bigo Live from Google Play and App Store...": Bigo Live on its ban

Bigo Live has released a statement in response to this order: The Government of India issued an interim order on 29 June 2020 to block 59 mobile apps, including Bigo Live. We respect the Indian government's order and will temporarily take off Bigo Live from Google Play and App Store in India until there is further clarity provided on this matter. Bigo Live is under the Singapore-based BIGO Technology and we hold utmost priority to the compliance of all local laws as well as the privacy and security of all our users. We will be working closely with the Indian government under the local legal framework.