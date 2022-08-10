Wing Communications wins Public Relations mandate for Alice Blue

Wing Communications will be in charge of developing strategy-driven PR activities along with media duties for the brand.
Wing Communications, the Hyderabad-based digital, PR and social media agency has bagged the PR mandate for Alice Blue, one of the leading discount brokerage companies in the country. Wing Communications will be in charge of developing strategy-driven PR activities along with media duties for the brand. The aim of the partnership is to highlight Alice Blue as the best customer preferred financial enabler and reliable partner in the sector with extensive experience throughout a variety of economic cycles.
Commenting on the partnership, Sidhavelayutham M, CEO & MD, Alice Blue said, “Wing Communications, being the communication bridge between the speakers, delegates and the media, has a firm grasp in the PR space, that’s why it will play a pivotal role in placing Alice Blue in the highlights of the domain. Overall, it’s a synergistic partnership, Alice Blue has its stronghold in the stock broker sector whereas Wing Communications is a medium that makes it reach the masses. Together, both firms can leverage each other's expertise to help customers get the right solution they require.”
Speaking of the association, Shiva Bhavani, CEO & Co-founder of Wing Communications said, “Alice Blue is one of India’s leading preferred stock brokers and we are confident that with our PR team expertise, we will be able to position the brand for maximum impact. In this collaboration we will be executing creative, disruptive and seamlessly driven impactful PR campaigns that would help in driving more proactive and personalized financial communication that will guide customers and improve overall outcomes.”