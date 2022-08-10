Wing Communications wins Public Relations mandate for Alice Blue

Commenting on the partnership, Sidhavelayutham M, CEO & MD, Alice Blue said, “Wing Communications, being the communication bridge between the speakers, delegates and the media, has a firm grasp in the PR space, that’s why it will play a pivotal role in placing Alice Blue in the highlights of the domain. Overall, it’s a synergistic partnership, Alice Blue has its stronghold in the stock broker sector whereas Wing Communications is a medium that makes it reach the masses. Together, both firms can leverage each other's expertise to help customers get the right solution they require.”