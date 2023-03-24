Wings unveils its latest campaign ‘Got Game?’; onboards Shubman Gill as Brand Ambassador

The campaign celebrates the style and swag of the brand’s consumers and offers a wide range of cool and trendy TWS Earphones.
Wings, has launched its latest campaign ‘Got Game?’ with Shubman Gill, the rising star of Indian cricket, as its brand ambassador.
The campaign is focused on celebrating the achievements, daring spirit and fashion consciousness of its customers.
All the products under the brand’s umbrella demonstrate a perfect combo of style and swag and are a testament to the success of those wearing them. The collaboration illustrates Wings’ commitment to creating trendy audio devices and wearables, like TWS Earphones, speakers, headphones and soundbars. This synergy also marks the expansion of the brand in offline channels.
Shubman Gill is the perfect combination of substance and panache, making him the ideal choice to represent Wings. Energy and passion are big drivers for Wings as a brand and Shubman’s sporting talent make him a frontrunner in the field, reflecting the values held dear by Wings.
Speaking of the collaboration, Vijay Venkateswaran, co-founder, Wings said, “Our products are designed for customers who have an immaculate sense of style and the substance to back it up. Considering this, who can be a better choice for our brand than Shubman Gill? He is known for his performance and achievements on the cricket field and how he carries himself off the field makes him an inspiration to the youth. With Shubman representing us, we are positive that we will emerge as trailblazers in the Audio segment.”
“I’m excited to be the face of Wings and I love what they’re doing as a new-age brand. They’ve been making waves in the audio category and I hope the campaign encourages people to adopt Wings’ wide array of products.” said Shubman Gill.
Wings new brand identity positions it as a pop culture led brand and is also reflected in its revamped website.
Wings x Shubman Gill brand film goes live and will be available to view on Shubman’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter handles as well as Wings’ social handles (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube).