Winners of YouTube Works Awards India 2021 announced

YouTube Works Awards — in partnership with Kantar aim to celebrate the creative minds producing effective campaigns on YouTube. With over 450 submissions, judged by our 85 screening and 12 Grand Jury members - here are the winners that emerged from 7 different categories.
Not Just a Cadbury Ad - a piece for Mondelez by Wavemaker & DeltaX, Ogilvy India won a Grand Prix and a Ruby award. In 2020, Mondelez was looking for a lift in sales while being empathetic. This generated an idea that was helpful to other businesses - an ad that would also serve as an ad for any business in the country each time a box of Cadbury Celebrations was purchased.
One of the ways they achieved this was geo-location based dynamic creative optimization on YouTube, while the on-ground team collated pin-code wise retailer data. This helped in a dynamic serving of AI-generated customized ads for 270 pin codes, marketing around 1800 local retailers.
In the Media Innovation category, the entry Baar Baar Dekho for Glance, InMobi by DDB Mudra won an award. The aim was to establish the brand and its offering of customised video content on phone lockscreens across multiple content categories, and to do so, it developed a variety of videos featuring celebrities.
The ads were tailormade for YouTube - in 3 languages, covering 7 interest categories and served to their desired target group. This approach helped Glance reach over 220 million unique users and get a 3X surge in brand keywords on Google Search Trends (75 per cent of digital audience reached via Google).
In the multi-video storytelling category, Mirzapur S2 ka Bhaukaal for Amazon Prime Video India - work by SoCheers, PivotRoots brought home an award. Amazon Prime Video drew viewers to tune into Season 2 of the series ‘Mirzapur’, by creating an intellectual property around the theme of the series, where fans could tap into local news and events.
They further created unskippable ads and collaborated with popular content creators on YouTube to generate FOMO around the series, thus not only engaging existing fans but also acquiring new ones by reaching a large community on YouTube. This approach helped Mirzapur Season 2 top the list of the Top 5 OTT shows for the last week of October with 16.8 million views and getting a 42 per cent lift in awareness.
In the long-form storytelling category, Digitas India's work for Puma titled Propah Lady won. The campaign objective was to reconnect with their women consumers and increase sales in the womenswear category. To do so, PUMA launched a disruptive, inclusive film on YouTube featuring some of the country’s iconic women. This in turn helped generated conversations around empowerment and living life on one’s own terms.
This helped PUMA achieve 32 million views on the film and attained a consideration lift of 10.5 per cent and purchase intent lift of 4.4 per cent. In one month of campaign launch, the brand also saw a 1 per cent increase in women’s category contribution to overall business for the first time in 5 seasons.
In the 6-second storytelling category, an entry by Mullen Lintas and Social Kinnect titled Poor Quality Hurts won. The work was for Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The brand used 6-Second story telling on YouTube to build more consideration among its target audience by creating an entertaining series of 6-Second videos that showed the impact of poor investment decisions in relatable situations.
The YouTube campaign helped the brand in adding 3.67 lakh new customers to their base and achieved a 72 per cent increase in brand searches along with 14 per cent lift in consideration.
In the Creator Collaboration category, Monk Entertainment's collaboration with Be YouNick won them a medal. The work was for client Upgrad and was tited 'BeYouNick x upGrad Originals - The Office Canteen. To get more professionals to consider skilling up with upGrad, they needed to find a way to connect with their target audience right where they were.
This led them to collaborate with YouTuber Be YouNick (4.36M Subscribers) to create a lighthearted web series that revolved around employees in an office. They further worked with other content creators on YouTube to gain a wider reach, thus making the most of two key YouTube utilities - Content Sponsorships and Creator Collaborations.
The first season saw the show trending at #1 on YouTube for each episode, 41 per cent uplift in Search and 52 per cent increase in organic app installs during the roll out of the episodes to 27 per cent increase in leads in comparison to traditional channels. Given the huge success, a second season is being launched on 3rd September 2021.