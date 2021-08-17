Winners of YouTube Works Awards India 2021 announced

Not Just a Cadbury Ad - a piece for Mondelez by Wavemaker & DeltaX, Ogilvy India won a Grand Prix and a Ruby award. In 2020, Mondelez was looking for a lift in sales while being empathetic. This generated an idea that was helpful to other businesses - an ad that would also serve as an ad for any business in the country each time a box of Cadbury Celebrations was purchased.