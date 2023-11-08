Wipro Lighting's Diwali campaign shines a light on the 'surprisingly human' side of Wipro Lighting's smart products

“Wipro Smart Products – be it the Smart Plug or the Smart Bulb or even the Smart Doorbell, are designed to make your home smarter and your life easier. And these have been the products that have got the most enthusiastic response from our audience on digital over a couple of years. Hence, we felt it is vital to showcase how our audiences can practically use these smart products in their homes during the festive season and beyond. And that’s how these 2 slice-of-life films were conceived, with relatable characters and endearing moments. Thanks to the confidence Wipro Lighting had in our team and some incredible hardwork, we were able to turn these films around from paper to reality in just over a week.” – Virindersingh Villkhoo, ECD, Experience Commerce.