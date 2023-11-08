Wipro Lighting's Diwali campaign shines a light on the 'surprisingly human' side of Wipro Lighting's smart products

The campaign has been conceptualised by Experience Commerce, a part of the Cheil Digital Network.
As the radiant festival of Diwali approaches, Experience Commerce, a part of the Cheil Digital Network and the digital agency for Wipro Lighting has unveiled its latest Diwali campaign for the brand. This campaign features two captivating digital films within the framework of their ongoing #surprisinglyhuman campaign, crafted to highlight the innovative features of Wipro Lighting’s Smart Products.
Through the campaign, Wipro Lighting extends a warm invitation to embark on a journey where cutting-edge technology harmoniously intersects with age-old traditions, elevating everyday life with a touch of brilliance. At its core, Wipro Lighting demonstrates that its Smart Products are not just innovative and intelligent; they are designed with a deep understanding of human emotions. This reinforces the trust and resonance the brand enjoys in the Indian market.
The films have been released on prominent digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Experience Commerce will also manage media amplification of these films across digital channels including OTT.
The heartwarming films capture Wipro Lighting's commitment to seamlessly infusing innovation into the fabric of daily life and the spirit of Diwali celebrations. In the first film, a young boy astounds his father by effortlessly transforming an ordinary device into a smart one using the Smart Plug. In the second film, he dazzles his eccentric grandfather with the brilliance of Smart Bulbs, capable of painting your world with a palette of 16 million colours, setting the stage for remarkable decorations.
“Wipro consistently leads in innovation, combining intelligence with a touch of humanity to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Our latest Diwali campaign underscores the enduring core values of love and celebration within our human experience, even as technology advances. We commend Experience Commerce for their exceptional in-house capabilities and brand understanding, enabling us to swiftly produce engaging Diwali content that resonates with families during the pre-Diwali buildup.”, says Jayaganesan Kandan, marketing head at Wipro Lighting
“Wipro Smart Products – be it the Smart Plug or the Smart Bulb or even the Smart Doorbell, are designed to make your home smarter and your life easier. And these have been the products that have got the most enthusiastic response from our audience on digital over a couple of years. Hence, we felt it is vital to showcase how our audiences can practically use these smart products in their homes during the festive season and beyond. And that’s how these 2 slice-of-life films were conceived, with relatable characters and endearing moments. Thanks to the confidence Wipro Lighting had in our team and some incredible hardwork, we were able to turn these films around from paper to reality in just over a week.” – Virindersingh Villkhoo, ECD, Experience Commerce.