WIPRO retains Experience Commerce as its Digital agency

Jayaganesan Kandan, marketing head at Wipro Consumer Lighting, said that “it is extremely important for us to continuously be in touch with our consumers. Be it our new product launches, festive campaigns, or any other promotional drives, it becomes crucial for us to communicate in a crisp and clear manner that is creative too. Experience Commerce is highly focused and acts based on a sharp customer data-driven approach that helps the visibility of our products to the right audience and helps us increase our sales and revenue. Experience Commerce has provided us support irrespective of the day of the week or the hour of the day. We see a perfect partner in them for our digital requirements.”