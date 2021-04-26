Wirality Media bags the integrated digital mandate for Truecaller

The account was won following a year long association on projects and multiple campaigns run in 2020.
Wirality Media, a Bangalore based digital agency has won the integrated digital mandate for Truecaller, the world’s most trusted and accurate telephone search engine and caller ID service. The account was won following a year long association on projects and multiple campaigns run in 2020 such as Truecaller’s International Women’s Day #ItsNotOk campaign, Diwali #JamTheScam and the new feature campaign #CallReason. The association continued with Wirality’s latest ﬁlm on Truecaller’s ﬂagship campaign on Women’s Day #Shabd
Commenting on the win, Saanand Warrier, CEO Wirality said, “It’s been a pleasure to work with Truecaller for over a year now on 4 campaigns and the support and encouragement we have received has paved the way for some excellent work. Through our work over the last year, we have set a benchmark for what is possible when you combine creative thinking with a data driven media approach.
We cannot wait to continue this relationship and bring our creative and digital expertise to take the brand to greater heights.”
Elaborating on the partnership, Kari Krishnamurthy, Chief Commercial Oﬃcer, Truecaller added, “We have worked with Wirality closely on a project basis over the past one year. Their work does stand out and the team has been very impressive. We intend to keep this collaboration at a higher intensity and having them on board on a long term basis paves the way for continued good work.”