WIREDUS bags digital marketing mandate for ATS Infrastructure

The agency will be responsible for ATS Infrastructure’s digital marketing and paid marketing.
Wiredus, a leading digital marketing agency, has acquired the digital marketing mandate for ATS Infrastructure - a leading infrastructure developer in India, with a focus on residential, commercial, and luxury projects.
As per the agency, it will be responsible for ATS Infrastructure’s digital marketing and paid marketing - including Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Online Reputation Management (ORM), Media Buying and Planning, Google Ad, Content Marketing, Website Management and development.
We are overjoyed to be working with the amazing ATS team. Their brand already inspires much confidence & trust amongst customers and we look forward to taking this brand awareness to new heights, while also generating profitable leads for the brand, expressed Ravish Yadav, Founder & Director of Wiredus.
Despite being relatively new in the market, Wiredus is growing by leaps and bounds, owing to its strong & highly experienced team of digital marketing experts.
“We are delighted to be associated with Wiredus, as the team comes with extremely promising experience. And we look forward to taking the ATS brand presence to newer heights with targeted marketing campaigns designed by their team” said Siddharth Mall, head of marketing, ATS Infrastructure