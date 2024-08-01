Wit & Chai Group collaborates with Pratisaad Communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pratisaad will play a pivotal role in expanding Wit & Chai Group's outreach, especially to national brands and the markets in tier 2 and 3 cities.
The Wit & Chai Group, a creative agency in the field of marketing, announces a significant leap forward in its journey. The agency has joined hands with Pratisaad Communications, a well-established name in the advertising landscape, marking a strategic move towards a diversified service portfolio.
Pratisaad Communications is led by advertising veteran Abhijeet Jog who brings a wealth of experience in below-the-line, print, and mainline campaigns. He will play a pivotal role in expanding Wit & Chai Group's outreach, especially to national brands and the markets in tier 2 and 3 cities. This association positions Wit & Chai Group to offer integrated solutions that merge Above-The-Line (ATL) and Below-The-Line (BTL) campaigns, reinforcing the agency's commitment and capability to provide comprehensive marketing services.
With this step forward, Wit & Chai is poised to conceptualise and execute 360-degree campaigns, bridging the digital and mainline spheres and bringing all-encompassing solutions for clients under one umbrella.
“This is an exciting step forward for both Pratisaad and the Wit & Chai Group. Both our teams are passionate about producing inventive work that leaves a mark on the consumer. It is this shared passion that will drive our collaboration to new heights”, said Abhijeet Jog.
Nahush Gulawani, partner at Wit & Chai Group, also commented on the collaboration, "Pratisaad’s expertise adds a valuable dimension to our capabilities. This partnership aligns with our vision of providing end-to-end services, ensuring that our clients receive solutions for their unique and diverse marketing needs."
This strategic collaboration strengthens Wit & Chai's position in the industry and also fortifies its commitment to delivering innovative, impactful, and holistic marketing solutions to its clientele.