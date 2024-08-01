Wit & Chai Group collaborates with Pratisaad Communications

Pratisaad Communications is led by advertising veteran Abhijeet Jog who brings a wealth of experience in below-the-line, print, and mainline campaigns. He will play a pivotal role in expanding Wit & Chai Group's outreach, especially to national brands and the markets in tier 2 and 3 cities. This association positions Wit & Chai Group to offer integrated solutions that merge Above-The-Line (ATL) and Below-The-Line (BTL) campaigns, reinforcing the agency's commitment and capability to provide comprehensive marketing services.