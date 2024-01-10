Wit & Chai Group wins integrated marketing mandate for Raaya

The agency has been tasked with handling the overall marketing strategy and communication for the brand.
Wit & Chai Group, a Pune-based advertising agency, has bagged the marketing mandate for Raaya, a men’s ethnic apparel brand. Wit & Chai acquired the mandate in October 2023 after a multi-agency pitch.
Wit & Chai Group aims to increase awareness for Raaya and solidify its position as a premium men’s fashion house through online and offline campaigns.
“Wit & Chai made a solid pitch and we believe that a collaboration with them will open new avenues for our brand. Our objective is to distinguish Raaya as a brand that offers affordable luxury and to draw attention to our brilliant craftsmanship. We are sure that we are in good hands with Wit & Chai”, said Preshit Jain.
Adding to it, Nahush Gulawani, partner of Wit & Chai Group, said, “We are excited to work with a brand like Raaya that has such an interesting area of focus: men’s ethnic wear. We look forward to using our experience to enhance the brand image even further and do some great work with the Raaya team.”