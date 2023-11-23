Wit & Chai Group’s LMN Communications bags integrated marketing mandate for Godrej Jersey

The agency will not only be responsible for increasing awareness for Godrej Jersey but also to elevate the brand communication through online and offline campaigns.
Pune-based advertising agency, Wit & Chai Group’s LMN Communications, has bagged the marketing mandate for one of the South Indian dairy brand Godrej Jersey. LMN Communications has been tasked with handling the integrated marketing strategy and communication for the brand.
“We are happy to announce our collaboration with a promising agency and look forward to what will surely be a fruitful partnership. Our objective is to gain new audiences for our brand while keeping our products and their benefits front and centre. We are sure that with LMN Communications, our brand is in capable hands.”, said Ajesh Sathyababu, AGM - Marketing of Godrej Jersey.
Adding to it, Suyash Lahoti,founder of LMN Communications said, “It says a lot when a brand like Godrej Jersey puts its faith in an agency like ours. It says that the brand is forward thinking and ready to explore new avenues and push the envelope in advertising. We are glad that we have been chosen to run point on this plan and we cannot wait to share our ideas with the world!”
Nahush Gulawani, managing partner of the Wit & Chai Group also shared his thoughts on getting the mandate, “Securing Godrej Jersey as a client is a big step for the Wit & Chai Group. We believe in the power of regional marketing and focussing communication on local audiences. We hope to prove its benefits through our work with the brand.”