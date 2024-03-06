Wit & Chai Group’s LMN Communications bags integrated marketing mandate for Sharada Alliance

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sharada Alliance is a construction and infrastructure firm.
The Wit & Chai Group’s LMN Communications, a Pune-based advertising agency has acquired the integrated marketing mandate for Sharada Alliance, a construction and infrastructure firm. LMN Communications is now handling the complete marketing strategy and communication for the brand.
Director of Sharada Alliance, Sagar Yadav said, “Sharada Alliance has been providing elevated homes across Pune city for almost 20 years and we are glad to join hands with a youthful company that understands our dedication to our field and brings impactful ideas to the table.”
Prithviraj Mali, partner of the Wit & Chai Group also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, “Sharada Alliance has been a big player in the rapidly developing landscape of the city and has also provided sophisticated living spaces to the citizens. We are definitely brewing some innovative ideas for this client that will surely make a mark in the industry.”
Sharada Alliance and the Wit & Chai Group are excited to team up and hope to execute exceptional ideas in the coming months.