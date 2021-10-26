With India's ICC T20 match defeat, is it the end of the road for the 'Mauka Mauka' campaign?

He ponders that if he had to take this idea forward as a creative person, hewould create something on these lines – “Everyone except the Mauka Mauka character can be having a memory loss about this Pakistan win. It’s 12-1, after all. For another it could be built around ‘preparing for 12 more losses’. And for another it could be him still celebrating this win before the next match because he knows Pakistan is an inconsistent team. But don’t we all know what will happen? We sit in one place to make India win. This campaign will have to leave the chair,” he signs off.