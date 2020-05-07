With new video, ITC assures consumers the availability of Sunfeast YiPPee

The video starts with a clip of Mahendra Singh Dhoni from an old commercial, who is the brand ambassador of YiPPee. The video then takes us through the production facility of YiPPee noodles, where they highlight how the manufacturing is taking place while adhering to the safety measures. The video displays how their production line workers have been following all hygiene protocols, how social distancing is rightfully followed at the production premises, and finally how the production is an automated process.