With new video, ITC assures consumers the availability of Sunfeast YiPPee

During this lockdown, there has been a drastic surge in the number of people who were dependent on instant noodles. It is considered to be the easier way out rather than standing in the kitchen for hours making a meal for themselves. Amidst this increased demand, the supply of these instant noodles has been a matter of concern.
While shelves at supermarkets and general stores are running dry on instant noodles, Sunfeast YiPPee has come up with a video assuring consumer the availability of their noodles. The video intends to inform people about the ways in which they can get their hands on YiPPee noodles. Consumers have the option of ordering online from the ITC Store website and even using all the major e-commerce platforms.
The video starts with a clip of Mahendra Singh Dhoni from an old commercial, who is the brand ambassador of YiPPee. The video then takes us through the production facility of YiPPee noodles, where they highlight how the manufacturing is taking place while adhering to the safety measures. The video displays how their production line workers have been following all hygiene protocols, how social distancing is rightfully followed at the production premises, and finally how the production is an automated process.
The brand, with this video, tells the audience how their focus is towards fulfilling consumer demand, while also keeping in mind the need of hygiene protocols and social distancing. While consumers are now experiencing a completely different way of living due to the lockdown, the important aspect brands now into is the availability of their products.