WokTok by Veeba launches new Chinese sauces and instant noodles

VRB Consumer Products has launched WokTok, powered by Veeba. The product range includes Chinese and Pan Asian sauces, dressings, and five instant cup noodles designed for the Indian market.

The brand offers Chinese and Pan Asian sauces and dressings with no added MSG. It has also introduced a range of instant cup noodles in five flavours: Chowmein, Manchurian, Masala, Kung Pao, and Spicy Korean 1X. These cup noodles come with bite-size veggies and a sauce packet, allowing consumers to customise their noodles by adjusting water levels. WokTok's noodles are made without maida, palm oil, or added MSG, aligning with the brand's focus on healthier ingredients.

Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director of VRB Consumer Products, shared his vision behind the launch, "As a father of two boys who love Chinese and pan-Asian cuisine, I wanted to create instant cup noodles that offer the same bold flavours but without any nasties like palm oil, added MSG, or maida. The Wok Tok range is the result of our relentless pursuit to innovate delicious yet better-for-you offerings that we can feel good about serving to our families and yours. Our range of sauces, dressings, and five game-changing instant cup noodles brings the bold, popular taste of Chinese and pan-Asian cuisine to your home in a delicious yet convenient way, fitting seamlessly into today's busy lifestyles. At VRB, we continuously push boundaries to ensure taste and health go hand in hand with every new launch."

WokTok products are available across general trade, modern trade outlets pan India, and on e-commerce and quick commerce platforms. The products are also available on the brand D2C platform.