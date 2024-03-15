Woloo app appoints cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur as brand ambassador

Talking about the appointment, Rajan Navani, founder and CEO of JetSynthesys said, "We believe that access to safe and hygienic sanitation facilities is not just a basic necessity but a fundamental right for every woman. With Harmanpreet Kaur joining Woloo as the brand ambassador, we are confident that her influence will amplify our efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of women by providing them with access to clean and safe washroom facilities. At JetSynthesys, we are committed to leveraging technology to improve the quality of life for women across India. Looking forward to the impact Woloo and Harmanpreet are all set to create.”