Woloo app appoints cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur as brand ambassador

The collaboration aims to expand the app users across India and empower women.
Woloo, a loo discovery app announces the appointment of Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, as their brand ambassador. Founded by Manish Kelshikar, the app is aimed at providing safe and hygienic washroom facilities for women. The users can locate and access certified washrooms using the app, ensuring safety, cleanliness, and hygiene.
Talking about the appointment, Rajan Navani, founder and CEO of JetSynthesys said, "We believe that access to safe and hygienic sanitation facilities is not just a basic necessity but a fundamental right for every woman. With Harmanpreet Kaur joining Woloo as the brand ambassador, we are confident that her influence will amplify our efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of women by providing them with access to clean and safe washroom facilities. At JetSynthesys, we are committed to leveraging technology to improve the quality of life for women across India. Looking forward to the impact Woloo and Harmanpreet are all set to create.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Manish Kelshikar founder & CEO of Woloo stated, "From Day one, we've been seeking someone like Harmanpreet, who truly embodies the spirit of resilience and empowerment. Her stature as an inspiring Indian cricketer makes her the perfect member of the Woloo family. We're all delighted to have her join us on this important journey.”
Excited to be a part of Woloo, Harmanpreet Kaur stated, “I'm super excited and truly grateful to support a cause like this, something that didn't cross my mind until I heard about it from Woloo. It made me realise how much we've taken things for granted and continue to live with this oversight. Woloo is pioneering a mission that addresses a fundamental need, and it requires tremendous support from everyone. There's no reason why such a necessity should be so hard to expect. Together, Woloo and I aspire to build a future where every woman feels empowered and respected."
The app is currently available on Android and iOS devices. Woloo service is available across 400 cities with 40,000 hygienic washrooms on its platform. Through strategic partnerships with organisations like the Toilet Board Coalition (TBC), Woloo intends to expand city by city across India.