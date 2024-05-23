Women’s fashion handbag brand Caprese ropes in Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has introduced 'The Kiara Collection', aiming to empower women to showcase their unique style.
Caprese, India's women’s fashion handbag brand synonymous with chic elegance and contemporary style, is thrilled to announce its new brand ambassador, Kiara Advani!
To celebrate this collaboration Caprese launched its new spring summer 2024 collection as a part of the 'The Kiara Collection'. This collaboration epitomises Caprese's vision to empower women to express their unique sense of style.
Established in 2012, Caprese offers women’s handbags, which are a symbol of international fashion inspired by the isle of Capri. The brand caters to the modern women seeking to elevate their everyday style with timeless elegance and a touch of chic.
Kiara’s fashion sense resonates with Caprese’s brand identity. From beach days to nights out with friends, 'The Kiara Collection' has something for every occasion from Totes to Satchels, Laptop Bags, Slings, Fashion Backpacks.
"The Kiara Collection" consists of curated handbags that blend style and versatility
1. Totes and Satchels: With their classic silhouette and craftsmanship makes it the accessory for any occasion, enhancing your ensemble with grace and style.
2. Slings: Sleek, stylish, and practical, they are your go-to companion for conquering tasks with confidence while exuding an aura of sophistication.
3. Fashion Backpacks: Their chic design and roomy compartments make it a staple for fashion-forward urban explorers, marrying style with functionality.
These pieces can be found on Caprese’s website, in nearby retail stores, and through e-commerce platforms like Myntra and Nykaa. The Kiara Collection offers a selection of handbags with price starting from Rs 2199 and goes up to Rs 3999.
Marketing head of Caprese stated that "The Kiara Collection is a dazzling blend of Bollywood glamour and timeless elegance, redefining contemporary fashion. We're thrilled to offer a collection that not only embraces sophistication but also empowers women, transforming everyday moments into a stylish adventure. Kiara's association with Caprese will further solidify our position at the forefront of the fashion brand league."
With Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador, Caprese invites you to explore a future filled with collections, campaigns and collaborations that celebrate fashion as a medium to empower and inspire.