Wonderchef celebrates India’s culinary diversity with a campaign featuring chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Wonderchef, a leading kitchen appliances and cookware brand, has launched its latest national campaign, ‘Jode Bharat Ko,’ featuring co-founder and culinary icon Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. The campaign is a heartfelt tribute to the diversity of Indian kitchens — and how Wonderchef’s Nutri-blend unites them through a shared love for healthy and tasty cooking at home.

The campaign film opens with a powerful message: “Bhashaayein anek, pakwaan anek, mixer grinder — ek.” From sarson da saag in Punjab and idli-dosa chutney in Chennai to biryani in Lucknow, shorshe maach in Bengal, and smoothies in Mumbai — the Nutri-blend has become a trusted companion of every homemaker in the country.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who also co-founded Wonderchef, shared, “Cooking is a language of care — and Nutri-blend brings that care into the kitchen. It empowers every homemaker to cook food that’s not just tasty but also healthy and easy to make. That’s what Wonderchef stands for — health, taste, and convenience for every household.”

Ravi Saxena, CEO and co-founder of Wonderchef, added, “With Jode Bharat Ko, we’re celebrating how India’s most loved mixer-grinder, Nutri-blend, has found a home in millions of kitchens. Its powerful 500W copper motor, unbreakable transparent jars, and high-precision blades make it perfect for quick, nutritious, and delicious meals — blending tradition with modern convenience.”

The campaign is rolling out across digital platforms, social media, and retail channels.