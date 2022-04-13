Wondrlab acquires influencer marketing platform Opportune

The platform currently works with more than 300 brands.
Wondrlab, the two-year mar-tech start-up, has acquired Opportune – a data-driven influencer marketing platform. The platform currently works with more than 300 brands. With this acquisition, Wondrlab has widened its network by adding customised influencer marketing solutions for brands to its offerings.
Talking about the acquisition, Saurabh Varma, founder & CEO at Wondrlab said, “Opportune is aligned with our ambition of democratising the creator economy. The timing of this acquisition can’t get any better. The Global Influencer Marketing Industry is projected to grow to $24 billion by 2025. When you are building India’s only mar-tech network and not just an agency, a strong influencer marketing play is key.”
Kanishk Kanakia, founder of Opportune, further added, “Opportune will empower brands with a comprehensive global creator network, speed up influencer discovery ten-fold and its campaign management dashboard will enhance employee productivity by 75%. The acquisition will help brands search, sort and filter influencers and create campaigns within minutes. Going forward, we will approach influencer marketing from a performance-driven, consumption-first lens. This will enable accurate measurement and optimisation of campaign performance.
Vandana Verma, co-founder and Managing Partner at Wondrlab, said, “We are heading towards an extraordinary expansion by building world-class technology and introducing customised solutions for brands. Wondrlab is fortifying its position as India’s leading mar-tech network by providing its repertoire of clients with a proprietary platform and specialist influencer solutions.”
Globally, influencer marketing spends account for roughly 23% of the digital ad spend. About 50 million content creators globally can benefit from this.