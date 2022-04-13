Wondrlab acquires influencer marketing platform Opportune

Talking about the acquisition, Saurabh Varma, founder & CEO at Wondrlab said, “Opportune is aligned with our ambition of democratising the creator economy. The timing of this acquisition can’t get any better. The Global Influencer Marketing Industry is projected to grow to $24 billion by 2025. When you are building India’s only mar-tech network and not just an agency, a strong influencer marketing play is key.”