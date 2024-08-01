Wondrlab and Bharat Matrimony launch 'Wedding Games' campaign

Bhavesh Kosambia and Rahul Chandwani, content leads at Wondrlab, the creative minds behind the campaign, explained: “We landed a strong insight – during the wedding season, a lot of the prospects who are of marriageable age, attend weddings of their friends and family. They are often questioned about their wedding plans, and these prospects try and dodge such questions. The campaign is a set of two films where we see such protagonists try and avoid pestering guests, albeit dramatized for entertainment as though they were athletes. Bharat Matrimony comes in as the perfect place to find the answers to these questions as they can log on to find their perfect life partners.”