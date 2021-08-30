Wondrlab bags Matrimony.com’s integrated communications mandate

Speaking about the partnership, Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner, Content Platform, Wondrlab, said, “This partnership is truly the ‘perfect marriage’. In India, Indians are always on the quest for the perfect partner and marriage; we are excited to be able to contribute to this important journey. Our vision for the business aligns with the brand’s goals, making this the perfect scenario to create some truly fantastic work. Our in-house pool of specialists is ready to deliver the best communication for India’s leading consumer internet brand.”