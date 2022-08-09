Wondrlab India launches Wondrlab Technologies

Rajesh Ghatge appointed as CEO of Wondrlab Technologies.
Wondrlab launches Wondrlab Technologies to help clients transform their businesses and brands in the dynamically evolving Industry 4.0 digital landscape. Rajesh Ghatge joins as CEO – Wondrlab Technologies.
Wondrlab acquired WYP, Opportune and Neon – rapidly building its capabilities to deliver platform-first solutions integrating creative, content and media. With the launch of Wondrlab Technologies, Wondrlab embarks on building a comprehensive new age technology, design, and analytics solution stack - to deliver transformation solutions globally.
“We are creating an interconnected and powered system comprising content, community, data, media and technology in a manner that has never been attempted before. Most agencies and technology companies struggle to integrate fragmented capabilities when addressing client asks. Our client centric and platform-first approach – builds a bespoke and multidimensional ecosystem that delivers outcomes at the speed of business demands for individual clients. At Wondrlab Technologies, we are on a path to building martech and digital business transformation technologies that are ahead of the curve. Previously, Rajesh has partnered with me in building scalable technologies to deliver innovative and transformative solutions on client mandates across markets. To build out Wondrlab Technologies globally, Rajesh will be leveraging his ability to scale diverse capabilities and teams, while weaving them together to create tremendous value for clients” commented Saurabh Varma, Founder and CEO of Wondrlab India.
Before joining Wondrlab, Rajesh was the CEO of Indigo Consulting and PubHub, and also the Chief Growth Officer (India) at Publicis Groupe.
“I have always believed that the litmus test for any successful implementation of technology or tools – is when it is invisible. The biggest pain that companies experience is the burden of choosing the right technology, making it actually work, evangelizing adoption across its constituencies, and finally driving results. The pain is further aggravated by the increasing frequency of technology obsolescence. With a goal of relieving our clients of this challenge, we are stringing together a solution stack across design, data, and technology in an outcome-driven ecosystem. Our endeavor will be fueled by acquiring a range of complementing technology, and digital experience companies. Wondrlab’s commitment to help clients thrive in an ever-changing digital universe, makes it the right place for me” - Rajesh added on his appointment.