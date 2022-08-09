Wondrlab India launches Wondrlab Technologies

“I have always believed that the litmus test for any successful implementation of technology or tools – is when it is invisible. The biggest pain that companies experience is the burden of choosing the right technology, making it actually work, evangelizing adoption across its constituencies, and finally driving results. The pain is further aggravated by the increasing frequency of technology obsolescence. With a goal of relieving our clients of this challenge, we are stringing together a solution stack across design, data, and technology in an outcome-driven ecosystem. Our endeavor will be fueled by acquiring a range of complementing technology, and digital experience companies. Wondrlab’s commitment to help clients thrive in an ever-changing digital universe, makes it the right place for me” - Rajesh added on his appointment.