Wondrlab launches WISR

Wondrlab, the MarTech network has launched ‘WISR’, an open tech platform that connects brands and schools with the ambition to empower schools through brand partnerships.
WISR is a game-changing platform that creates additional revenue streams for schools. The opportunity is to help brands create unique opportunities to connect with 260 million students in more than 1.5 million schools across the country.
The segment presents an uncontested opportunity for brands. It is clear that kids have huge power and influence purchase decisions across many key categories. Pocket money of kids even in 2017 was 22K crores and growing by 100% every 5 years (in fact the pocket money is more than the GDP of 52 countries).
The problem for marketers has always been a disorganized database. Seeking permissions has always been a manual and extremely cumbersome process. There has never been any ability to track and measure the effectiveness of communication initiatives.
WISR lets brands Identify schools: an intelligent algorithm selects the right schools based on the category, marketing objectives and budgets. The platform lets brands schedule, deploy and optimize campaigns at the click of a button.
WISR, at its launch, covers more than 1500 schools across 21 cities. WISR will onboard more than 50K schools over the next 5 years.
Saurabh Varma, founder & chief executive officer, Wondrlab, said “Our schools need help. They need help to better teacher salaries, create better infrastructure and create superior experiences for students. Brands can play a constructive role in making this happen. India’s move towards a 5 trillion economy is conditional on a superior education. That is our power. It will be extremely satisfying if we can play a small role in making this dream a possibility.’
Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner, Wondrlab ads, “Our aim with WISR is to do marketing for good. But we understand that this comes with its own set of challenges. As schools benefit from brand partnerships, they are also faced with a moral responsibility towards children with regards to the pieces of communication they interact with. So, to safeguard this, the platform has on-boarded a panel of educationalists, child psychologists, and a legal team of experts responsible for vetting all brand communication. As a team, they will ensure that all school guidelines and ethical advertising principles are being adhered to. The open platform will let all brands, media agencies and creative agencies participate across key verticals like sports, health hygiene and edutainment.
Talking about the platform, Wondrlab’s CTO, Siddhyesh Narkar says “Building this platform in house has been a thrilling and a rewarding experience. Careful planning and a clear vision has helped us develop this platform into something impactful. WISR allows school and brands collaborations by successfully deploying technology, data, and robotization.”