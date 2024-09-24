Wondrlab wins mandate for Blue Heaven’s creative reinvention

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This partnership will debut with a festive campaign.
Wondrlab, the platform-first martech network, has announced its latest brand mandate win with Blue Heaven, a cosmetic brand.
The brand is set to captivate a younger audience and enhance its aspirational appeal. To achieve this, Wondrlab will leverage its full-funnel approach to manage the entire brand mandate for Blue Heaven. This partnership will debut with a festive campaign.
Commenting on the partnership, Jayanti Choudhary, head of marketing at Esme Consumer, retail expressed, “As we embark on this new chapter for Blue Heaven, it was important for us to partner with a creative agency that understands our journey and vision. Wondrlab’s innovative approach and deep consumer insights make them the ideal partner to help us engage with a younger, more dynamic audience.”
Rakesh Hinduja, managing partner and co-founder, Wondrlab Network shared his excitement: “We’re thrilled to be part of Blue Heaven’s transformation journey. With their rich history and our data first full funnel marketing strategy, we aim to craft campaigns that will not only resonate with their current target audience but also bring in newer groups for its new product portfolio. We aim to elevate the brand’s aspirational appeal, backed by the brand's investments in innovations.”