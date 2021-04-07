Wondrlab wins Ovenstory Pizza’s television, digital mandate

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
Leading national pizza chain, Ovenstory Pizza, today announced that they have awarded their creative mandate across television and digital platforms to India’s largest platform-first martech startup – Wondrlab. Ovenstory Pizza is famous for its four innovative and mouthwatering flavours of cheese: Tandoori, Chipotle, Peri Peri and El Classico. Wondrlab’s content platform will oversee the business, helping Ovenstory Pizza craft and execute its communication strategy across mainline and digital touchpoints.
Speaking of the partnership, Indrajit Ghosh, global head – marketing communication & design, Rebel Foods, said, “Pizza is the ultimate comfort food for so many of us. What is necessary, however, is to understand what the customer wants, rather than ‘what works’. There is a reason customer love is at the forefront of all of Rebel Foods’ decisions. Wondrlab understood our vision, and our incessant desire to keep the customer at the heart of all conversations, while constantly innovating. Their thought process on our brand journey resonated with us, and we are confident that the partnership with Wondrlab will yield nothing but amazing results!”
Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder & Managing Partner – Content Platform, Wondrlab, said, “Fast food is always an exciting, dynamic category. And it’s even more fun when it’s everyone’s favourite food – pizza. Ovenstory Pizza is fabulous when it comes to the quality and range of pizzas. Wondrlab is excited to take the brand’s story forward to consumers. We look forward to creating some fantastic work with Ovenstory Pizza.”