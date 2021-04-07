Wondrlab wins Ovenstory Pizza’s television, digital mandate

Speaking of the partnership, Indrajit Ghosh, global head – marketing communication & design, Rebel Foods, said, “Pizza is the ultimate comfort food for so many of us. What is necessary, however, is to understand what the customer wants, rather than ‘what works’. There is a reason customer love is at the forefront of all of Rebel Foods’ decisions. Wondrlab understood our vision, and our incessant desire to keep the customer at the heart of all conversations, while constantly innovating. Their thought process on our brand journey resonated with us, and we are confident that the partnership with Wondrlab will yield nothing but amazing results!”