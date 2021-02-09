Wondrlab wins Panasonic Life Solution India’s business

Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner, Experience Platform, Wondrlab, said, “Wondrlab specialises in traditional retail and technological innovations in the experiential space. Our work for Panasonic Life Solutions India, a leader in its electrical construction material category, has a mix of innovation and textbook traditional retail that will help the brand take forward its retail ambitions in India. The first-of-its-kind store in Ghaziabad – the city known for its cultural heritage and industrialisation – will be used as a prototype for all the upcoming outlets. We are very excited to partner with Panasonic Life Solutions India in their retail journey.