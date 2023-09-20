Wondrlab’s WYP bags creative mandate for Kapiva

The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
Wondrlab's creative arm, WYP, has announced that it has won the creative mandate for Kapiva, a global Ayurvedic D2C brand and a leader in wellness solutions. WYP was chosen as Kapiva’s agency following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner at Wondrlab, expressed his excitement, "In an era where Ayurveda is gaining immense traction on the global stage, securing Kapiva's business mandate is a thrilling achievement. Kapiva, which was launched as a modern Ayurvedic nutrition brand, holds a unique place in today's wellness landscape. We are enthusiastic about harnessing our creative acumen to amplify Kapiva's brand story. This partnership is an opportunity to create impactful narratives that not only celebrate Ayurveda's universal appeal but also resonate with Kapiva's diverse audience. By marrying our creative expertise with Kapiva's Ayurvedic legacy and contemporary approach, we aim to craft campaigns that inspire healthier living on a global scale."
Shantanu S, co-founder from Kapiva, "Ayurveda has been gaining prominence across the globe as a preventative medicine system- breakthrough research and innovation have been conducted in the space in the past few years. As a front-runner in the industry, we believe in constantly pushing the needle to increase awareness and adoption. Keeping the same principle in mind, we have collaborated with Wondrlab. Through this partnership, our aim is to empower consumers globally with holistic and modern solutions."