Wondrlab’s WYP bags creative mandate for Kapiva

Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner at Wondrlab, expressed his excitement, "In an era where Ayurveda is gaining immense traction on the global stage, securing Kapiva's business mandate is a thrilling achievement. Kapiva, which was launched as a modern Ayurvedic nutrition brand, holds a unique place in today's wellness landscape. We are enthusiastic about harnessing our creative acumen to amplify Kapiva's brand story. This partnership is an opportunity to create impactful narratives that not only celebrate Ayurveda's universal appeal but also resonate with Kapiva's diverse audience. By marrying our creative expertise with Kapiva's Ayurvedic legacy and contemporary approach, we aim to craft campaigns that inspire healthier living on a global scale."