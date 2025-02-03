Woodland teams up with The Quick Style for adventure-focused campaign

Woodland, known for its footwear, apparel, and outdoor gear, has partnered with dance troupe The Quick Style, facilitated by White Rivers Media (WRM). The campaign highlights the connection between Woodland's outdoor gear and The Quick Style's choreography, focusing on adventure and innovation.

Advertisment

Nikita Malhotra Singh, head Of digital marketing, Woodland, said, "At Woodland, our legacy of combining style, performance, and sustainable innovation mirrors how today's youth approach adventure—not just as an activity, but as a lifestyle choice. Partnering with The Quick Style allowed us to celebrate this philosophy in a creative and culturally resonant way."

WRM facilitated the collaboration, focusing on creating a connection between culture and commerce.

Mitesh Kothari, co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, said, "Compelling brand stories emerge when cultural authenticity meets creative expression. This collaboration with Woodland and The Quick Style is a celebration of movement, exploration, and the art of storytelling.”