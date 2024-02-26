World Gold Council launches 'You are Gold' campaign in India

Arti Saxena, head of marketing, India, World Gold Council, commented, "In today’s cut-throat competitive times where social media broadcasts ones’ successes and failures for all to see, youngsters are constantly faced with self-doubts and insecurities. But it shouldn’t stop them from chasing their dreams. Their drive that’s within, wins over all internal obstacles. Our attempt is to make gold relatable to today’s youth. To show montage of stories that resonates with them and present gold as an ally that reflects the go-getter qualities they possess. We want them to view gold jewellery as something that empowers them. Our film shows passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds pursuing their passions, overcoming fears, achieving their goals and placing beautiful gold jewellery as a symbol of empowerment and self-expression during adversity.”