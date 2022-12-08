World Gold Council releases new campaign “Power your portfolio with gold”

McCann Worldgroup has conceptualized the campaign, with industry veterans Prasad Naik and Daniel Low as directors, and Prasanna Bhende and Kimaya Bhende as producers.
The World Gold Council today launched a multi-media marketing campaign in India to create awareness on gold's role in an investment portfolio and drive adoption amongst new-age young investors.
The campaign aims to reinforce gold as a versatile asset and highlight its strategic advantage in a digitally connected, and competitive investment market.
‘Power your portfolio with gold’ intends to position gold as a strategic asset and highlights its role in an investment portfolio. Substantiating investors’ faith in gold, it also highlights how gold is an effective portfolio diversifier that maintains its value and provides stable returns over the years.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Arti Saxena, head of marketing, India, World Gold Council, said, "Our research indicates that whilst the majority of Indians prefer savings in gold after term deposits, young investors are less likely to choose it. This campaign highlights gold’s attractiveness to young modern Indian investors as an integral part of their portfolio. Our film showcases stories of young investors pursuing their passion, chasing dreams and making bold decisions in life, without any fear of financial uncertainty because of the presence of gold in their investment portfolio. Be it physical gold or digital, it should be preferred go-to savings vehicle to balance, diversify and secure one’s portfolio.”
This digital first campaign is designed to create awareness and reintroduce gold as a strategic investment option among younger investors, and will run across media platforms such as Hotstar, InShorts, PhonePe, YouTube and Quora to amplify the message. High-affinity genres of banking and finance through platforms such as MoneyControl, The Financial Express, will also be targeted during the campaign.