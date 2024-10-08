Wow! Momo's Durga Puja film pays tribute to caregivers

This Durga Pujo, Wow! Momo pays tribute to the unsung heroes in our lives, the dedicated caregivers who treat our older generation as their own. In its latest brand film, Wow! Momo captures the essence of care, sacrifice, and celebration in a narrative that highlights the unwavering commitment of caregivers to elderly family members.

The brand film tells the story of caregivers, who go beyond duty, treating the elderly with the love, patience, and devotion that reflects their deep bond. The visual storytelling showcases the connection between a father who is taken care by a caretaker. Meanwhile his daughter comes over and surprises him.

The Pujo campaign by Wow! Momo digs into the vibrant spirit of Durga Pujo, celebrating the essence of Bengal’s sociocultural richness. From the rhythmic drumbeats to the conch shell's call, the festival unites joy, tradition, fashion, and culinary delights. It’s a time of homecoming, artistry, and gathering and an explosion of emotions, colours, and flavours. It highlights how their delicious offerings elevate every moment of celebration, adding that signature WOW factor to the festive experience.

Speaking about the campaign, Muralikrishnan, CMO of Wow! Momo, said, "Durga Pujo is more than just a festival, it's about togetherness, love, and celebration. Through this campaign, we wanted to honour the caregivers who, with their silent dedication, create moments of comfort and care in the lives of our elders”

The full brand film is available on Wow! Momo’s YouTube channel and social media platforms.