Wow! Momo’s V-Day campaign honours the love between a mother and child

Wow! Momo, a QSR chain, has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign that celebrates the truest form of unconditional love – the bond between a mother and her child. The new film showcases a young boy surprising his mother on Valentine’s Day, declaring her as the most special person in his life.

By breaking away from conventional portrayals of Valentine’s Day as being solely about romantic relationships, the campaign redefines love as something pure, selfless, and deeply rooted in everyday moments. The ad captures the essence of celebrating extraordinary emotions in the seemingly ordinary connections we often take for granted.

Commenting on the campaign, L. Muralikrishnan, co-founder and CMO of Wow! Momo, said, “This film reinterprets the real celebration of love and reimagines extraordinary moments in ordinary relationships. Through this story, we wanted to challenge the stereotypical definition of Valentine’s Day and shine a light on the love that truly matters – unconditional, timeless, and selfless.”

This campaign is part of Wow! Momo’s commitment to sharing meaningful and relatable stories under the banner of “Wow Stories". The Valentine’s Day film aims to remind everyone that love is not bound by societal definitions or expectations—it’s found in the simplest yet most profound moments of life.