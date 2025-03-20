WOW Skin Science campaign raises sun care awareness with a rhyme

WOW Skin Science, the leading beauty, skincare, and wellness brand, has launched a campaign spotlighting the WOW Sunscreen range, enriched with Aloe Vera and Glutathione.Through this campaign, WOW Skin Science aims to spread awareness and make sun care engaging with an exclusive ‘WOW Sunscreen Rhyme,’ designed to make sunscreen application enjoyable and memorable. The brand is launching a giveaway, encouraging users to create Reels using the custom audio for a chance to win prizes worth ₹1 lakh. By making sun protection effortless and rewarding, this campaign reinforces the importance of daily sunscreen use. Details will be shared soon on WOW Skin Science’s social media.

“We believe sunscreen should be a joy to wear, not a hassle,” said Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science. “Too often, people skip sunscreen because of greasy textures, white cast, or discomfort. With our formulation, we have addressed these concerns head-on, creating an easy-to-use, skin-loving solution that blends effortlessly. It offers high-performance UVA & UVB protection, quick absorption, and a lightweight feel, making sun care a seamless part of your daily routine. Our goal is to make sunscreen an essential, enjoyable step in skincare, ensuring that everyone can stay protected without compromise.”