WOW Skin Science launches break-through collagen in their onion anti-hairfall range

WOW Skin Science amps up hair care game with Onion + Collagen combo, featuring Urvi Singh in new campaign.
WOW Skin Science, a beauty and wellness brand recently announced the launch of its new Onion + Collagen Anti-Hair Fall range. This launch addresses the increase in hair fall concerns during the monsoon season. This new formulation with collagen improves results and strengthens WOW's position in the haircare category, enhancing the effectiveness of its onion-based hair care range.
WOW Skin Science have launched a new formulation combining collagen with onion for hair fall control. Consumer testing showed significant hair fall reduction in just 2 weeks. This formulation combines natural onion with collagen, a first in India's haircare market, providing an effective solution that uses both natural and scientific elements.
The new and improved WOW Onion + Collagen range, offers a dual-action approach to haircare: onion strengthens hair roots, while collagen forms a protective layer on hair strands to prevent dryness, repairs damage and improves texture. Together, they provide superior hair fall control and a silky, smooth finish, setting a new standard of haircare solutions in the rapidly growing onion haircare category.
On the launch, Manish Chowdhary, co-founder of WOW Skin Science, shared, "At WOW Skin Science, we understand that today’s consumers seek advanced solutions. Our new and improved Onion + Collagen range reflects our commitment to 'Activated Naturals,' blending natural ingredients with active components for exceptional results. We are confident that this breakthrough formulation, being the first in India to combine collagen with onion specifically for hair fall treatment, will set a new standard in haircare segment."
To support the launch and build awareness of collagen in haircare, WOW Skin Science is implementing a 360-degree media activation strategy. This includes a fresh digital commercial featuring Urvi Singh, known for her role in Kota Factory. The campaign spotlights the tagline 'Hair Fall ke liye OG nahi, OC,' showcasing onion as the Original Gangster (OG) of hair fall control. Now, paired with collagen (OC), this dynamic duo emerges as the ultimate hair care solution, Onion + Collagen.
WOW Skin Science's new and improved Onion + Collagen range is poised to transform the hair care landscape, offering a modern solution to age-old hair fall problems, particularly during the challenging monsoon season. The range is available across various channels, including e-commerce platforms and retail stores, making it accessible to hair care enthusiasts nationwide.