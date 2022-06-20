WOW Skin Science launches new campaign with Bhumi Pednekar for Vitamin C Face Wash

The commercial brings to light WOW Skin Science’s flagship product - Vitamin C Face Wash as the protector from harshness.
Leading D2C beauty and wellness brand WOW Skin Science in its latest TVC campaign with Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar launches a strong narrative, laying emphasis on ‘change’ and why no amount of negativity be it from people, or from harsh elements of nature such as bright sun or dust should change you and rob you off your inner brightness. As Bhumi walks down the green room to the dais addressing the young India at a college convocation, she reminisces about her journey and how she stood strong against all odds without changing and losing her inner self. The commercial brings to light WOW Skin Science’s flagship product - Vitamin C Face Wash as the protector from harshness and the key factor that will make you shine inside out.
Bhumi Pednekar reinstates how Vitamin C Face Wash with active Vitamin C with no harsh chemicals can be your go to partner to bring back your lost glow. WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Face Wash is infused with Active Vitamin C, Orange and Lemon Essential Oils, Liquorice and Mulberry Extracts, that helps to improve your skin's texture and appearance. Vitamin C helps neutralize skin damaging free radicals responsible for dullness, age spots and wrinkles. The Lemon and Orange Essential Oils present in the face wash help even out complexion and restore skin's radiance and the Liquorice and Mulberry extract help reduce dark spots and even out skin tone. Notably, the Facewash and Serums from WOW Skin Science contain No Parabens, Sulphates, silicone or mineral oil which is a key promise from WOW Skin Science as a Natural brand.
On the association, Bhumi Pednekar said, “To reach where I am now, I have gone through a lot of criticism, unsolicited advice and self-doubt - but I was very sure that I won't let my brightness dim for anyone - not the dust, not the people, nor any stressor. Because I am who I am - and I am meant to shine from within. I am thrilled to be a part of this campaign not just because it relates with me when I started out but with so many in this world today who need that little boost to show how bright they shine from within.”
“Our Vitamin C face wash has always been the torchbearer of sustainability, of a stand against harmful chemicals and nature. At WOW, our consumers are at the heart of everything we create and with Bhumi Pednekar, this synergy unites two of our values that helps us in resonating with our consumers.” says Manish Chowdhary, Co Founder, WOW Skin Science