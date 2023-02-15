WPL franchises won't partner with cryptocurrency, betting, real money, tobacco sectors: BCCI

In the past, FairPlay and 1XBET India have advertised during the Asia Cup. Parimatch is the official partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It is the integrated partner of Vivo Pro Kabaddi, the principal sponsor of the Indian Super League (ISL) team Chennaiyin FC and has also signed a sponsorship deal with Rajasthan Warriors, one of the six teams in the Ultimate Kho Kho League.