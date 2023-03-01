Tata WPL’s first-ever spot looks to leave a legacy

Made by Ogilvy, the ad like other spots from the IPL uses the song trope to build excitement for the tournament.
The attack is the best form of defence and it is this mentality which is reflected in the first-ever ad of the WPL, the women’s T20 league which starts on 4th March 2023.
The ad shows the influence of the current crop of women’s crickets on young aspiring girls and how they plan to leave their mark in the upcoming WPL. The 360-degree campaign is live on Viacom18’s digital platforms and all network channels and will cover several traditional and digital consumer touchpoints.
Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par, as per a press release, has a celebratory air about it and opens by throwing caution to the wind on the arrival of brazenly bold cricketers who will leave a mark during the WPL, making them household names, and inspiring the next generation of cricket fans.
What’s noteworthy is the use of a song to up the anticipation for the tournament, something we've seen many times before an IPL season starts or even the famous ‘Mauka Mauka’ campaign before an ICC Cricket World Cup.
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says, “Our girls are bringing a powerful game to the WPL. Our campaign is a showcase of that, the immense potential of these players and their fierceness which will be unleashed at WPL, making them a household name across the gullies of India.”
“We are proud to not just partner with the WPL but also have a creative voice in the way we introduce the league to fans. We conceptualized Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par being fully aware of the league’s potential and the mark that its inaugural campaign will leave behind,” says a Viacom18 Sports spokesperson in the release.
“We are committed to building the WPL as the world’s biggest women’s sporting league in the long term, and our campaign is an ode to that vision and our first step in that direction,” it adds.
The first match of the WPL will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. Viewers can catch the action on JioCinema, Sports18 – 1 SD & HD, Sports18 Khel, Colors Kannada Cinema, and Colors Tamil.