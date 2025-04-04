WPP acquires InfoSum to boost AI-powered marketing solutions

WPP announced the acquisition of InfoSum, a data collaboration platform. InfoSum will work with GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, to develop AI-driven marketing solutions using a secure data infrastructure.

Advertisment

WPP’s acquisition of InfoSum provides access to a large cross-platform source of privacy-safe data for marketing intelligence, audience targeting, and AI model training.

InfoSum’s cross-cloud data collaboration technology allows companies to connect data sources without moving or exposing data. Integrating InfoSum with WPP Open enables WPP clients to use customer data securely with AI-driven insights.

Now, WPP clients will be able to generate new marketing intelligence based on their first-party data and the universe of data signals available to them through the InfoSum network, WPP’s data assets, and GroupM’s media intelligence. Clients can build, train, and deploy custom AI models that utilise these diverse datasets, generating insights and audiences instantly, optimising campaigns across the entire marketing ecosystem, and delivering measurable improvements in campaign performance within hours rather than weeks.

InfoSum’s global data network represents hundreds of billions of data signals across multiple dimensions of data from media platforms including Channel 4, DIRECTV, ITV, Netflix, News Corp, and Samsung Ads, as well as retailers around the world and identity and data partners including Experian, TransUnion, Circana, Dynata, and NCSolutions.

The acquisition accelerates WPP’s creation of ‘Intelligence Beyond Identity’ for clients, enabling marketers to use 100% of their business intelligence and leapfrog traditional identity-based

solutions that depend on decades-old, deteriorating databases weakened by cookie deprecation, platform fragmentation, and splintering audience match rates.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “At WPP, we have been building the technology and data infrastructure that will give our clients a unique competitive advantage in the AI era. Bringing InfoSum into WPP is a major step forward for our data capabilities and the results we can deliver for our clients. It allows clients to stay in complete control of their first-party data, while also giving them access to vastly greater quantities of high-quality, privacy-compliant data and pioneering technology that is not available anywhere else in the market today.”

Brian Lesser, CEO of GroupM, commented: “Directly integrating InfoSum’s global data network and technology infrastructure will allow our clients to create even more value from their first-party data and enable us to train client AI models against the most data, from the most places, at unprecedented scale and speed. Our approach recognises the importance of identity data to today’s marketing strategies while allowing us to take advantage of the limitless opportunities for growth we can create by moving beyond them. As more and more clients leverage our AI-first solutions, every client model, every audience, and every campaign will benefit from network effects that will exponentially increase their intelligence and competitive advantage.”

Lauren Wetzel, CEO of InfoSum, added: “InfoSum’s mission has always been to reimagine how data powers marketing in a secure, privacy-first, and, most importantly, impactful way for advertisers and consumers. WPP and GroupM are the perfect partners to help us accelerate our impact on a truly global scale. We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with the team at GroupM as privacy and security become non-negotiables, and AI allows us to redefine what’s possible for advertisers and our network of media and data partners.”

InfoSum’s technology allows WPP clients to set up secure data environments for federated learning, enabling faster deployment of AI models and data onboarding. Its infrastructure remains compatible with existing platforms to support secure data collaboration.

As part of the acquisition, Lauren Wetzel will remain CEO of InfoSum. Wetzel will take on the additional role as chief solutions officer for GroupM, working cross-functionally to develop data driven products and solutions for clients of WPP and GroupM.