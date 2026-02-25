WPP, Adobe expand partnership to push AI led marketing solutions

WPP and Adobe have expanded their global partnership to introduce integrated marketing solutions aimed at helping brands optimise media, scale creativity and manage content creation with artificial intelligence capabilities.

According to them, the partnership seeks to address the growing pressure on brands to produce more content across multiple channels while maintaining consistent brand identity. The integrated offering is designed to support the planning, creation, production and activation of creative and media assets through AI driven workflows.

The expanded collaboration will allow brands to access agentic AI workflows from both organisations. Adobe’s technology will support content creation and adaptation, while WPP’s systems will focus on media optimisation and activation across platforms. Adobe Firefly Foundry will also be integrated into WPP Open to help ensure that generated content aligns with brand guidelines and is suitable for commercial use.

WPP and Adobe said they will invest in training creative AI engineers over the coming years to support clients adopting AI led marketing processes. The companies added that the initiative aims to prepare marketing teams to work more closely with artificial intelligence while retaining human creative input.

Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer at WPP, said: "For years, we've watched brilliant creative ideas get stuck in production queues, buried under versioning and approvals and media plans. That era is over. With Adobe, we're shattering the barriers between ideation and impact, building agentic content systems that handle the complexity so human creativity can soar."

Anil Chakravarthy, president of Adobe’s Customer Experience Orchestration Business, said: "Marketing and creative teams today understand the high bar consumers have set for personalisation, which requires fresh and engaging content that is tailored for every interaction and delivered intuitively across channels. Bringing together capabilities across Adobe and WPP provides a seamless way for brands to address this challenge, activating AI agents to drive customer experience orchestration and unlock personalisation at scale.”

The companies also plan to form a joint go to market team and launch a Transformation Practice to help clients redesign marketing operations and integrate the new capabilities into their organisations.